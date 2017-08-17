Alle-Kiski Laurels & Lances

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

Laurel: To the men who saved a bald eagle. For years, the Alle-Kiski Valley has been home to bald eagles, but they remain a relatively rare sight for most. So when one was seen for hours in a tree along the Roaring Run Trail in Kiski Township, social media took notice. So did Tom Iseman, fellow trail association officer Ken Kaminski and Don Berry of the state game commission. They captured what turned out to be a 30-year-old eagle suffering from lead poisoning. The bird now is receiving care at a wildlife center and, everyone hopes, will recover.

On the “Watch list:”

• Upper Burrell's gas and oil drilling ordinance. There was to be a hearing Tuesday for a new well pad in the township, but a Westmoreland County judge put a halt to it pending the outcome of a challenge to the township's ordinance, which allows drilling in agricultural-residential areas. A resident challenged the ordinance, claiming it will devalue her property and is, therefore, unconstitutional. The outcome of this court case, to be heard in October, could affect future drilling in this and other communities in the county.

• Shorter PSSA tests. Pennsylvania elementary students will spend up to 25 percent less time on the standardized tests in the coming school year. Proponents of the change say it will lessen stress on young students and get them back to regular classroom lessons sooner. Many educators have been complaining for years that over-dependence on standardized testing is hurting the educational process. It's about time changes were made.

