Tuesday takes
Updated 4 hours ago
KOEA cares?: A collective sigh of relief accompanies news that the Keystone Oaks Education Association has reached a tentative agreement with the school district after threatening to strike on the first day of classes. Of course, it's no wonder local teacher unions often rely on this tactic when Pennsylvania leads the minority of states that still allow teacher strikes. More puzzling still is why the commonwealth hasn't joined the majority of states in outlawing teacher strikes.
Another one bites the dust: State Rep. Marc Gergely awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to his role in an illegal gambling ring. The Democrat from eastern Allegheny County faced charges of accepting illegal campaign contributions. He's the latest inductee in Pennsylvania's Hall of Shame — former lawmakers and state officials who abused their public offices. All of them share an inexcusable contempt for the public. And that, sadly, reinforces Pennsylvania's reputation as the State of Corruption.
About time: The Woodland Hills School Board has closed “a difficult chapter” in accepting the resignation of Kevin Murray, its embattled high school principal and football coach. This, after the state Department of Education delayed renewing his administrator's certification amid controversies that emerged last fall, including an audio recording of Mr. Murray threatening a student. Such a disturbing narrative shouldn't have taken this long to conclude.