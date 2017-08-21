Alle-Kiski Tuesday takes
Good news for local health care: Allegheny Health Network's parent, Highmark Health, reported half-a-billion dollars in operating gains for the first half of the year. The company, which ultimately owns Allegheny Valley Hospital, appears to be rebounding from years of heavy losses, and that's good news for investments in local health care in the Alle-Kiski Valley. AHN already has promised more improvements at its community hospitals, so this is one more reason to see those happen.
Back to school time: Today marks the first day of classes for students in the Riverview and Apollo-Ridge school districts. Many more districts will follow suit by week's end. That means school zone speed limits mornings and afternoons and crossing guards at various intersections. Let's commit to making this the year with zero vehicle-student accidents in all of our districts. And remember: Those police officers and crossing guards are there for the express purpose of protecting children, not inconveniencing you. Treat them with respect.
Another one bites the dust: State Rep. Marc Gergely awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to his role in an illegal gambling ring. The Democrat from eastern Allegheny County faced charges of accepting illegal campaign contributions. He's the latest inductee in Pennsylvania's Hall of Shame — former lawmakers and state officials who abused their public offices. All of them share an inexcusable contempt for the public. And that, sadly, reinforces Pennsylvania's reputation as the State of Corruption.