Sunday pops
Updated 17 hours ago
The 2018 GOP gubernatorial run that Sewickley's Laura Ellsworth, a Jones Day law-firm partner, has been mulling faces an obstacle of her own making. PoliticsPA reports that while she donated more than $30,700 to Republican candidates for federal offices since 2007 and more than $13,000 to GOP state candidates since 2013, she also gave Democrat candidates at least $11,500 since 2007. She likened her Dem donations to Donald Trump's as “part of doing business,” adding that Republicans “understand that business reality.” Whether they actually do is a question state GOP leaders and primary voters likely will be eager to answer if she does run. … New Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board regulations effective Oct. 1 require restaurateurs to pay upfront for 1,200 special-order-only items, instead of waiting to pay until pickup at a state store, and prohibit them from inspecting their orders at pickup. Also, any problems have to be taken up with vendors, not the PLCB. “This is what ‘liquor modernization' looks like,” the Commonwealth Foundation observes. Perhaps the PLCB is taking customer-service cues from Prohibition-era bootleggers. … PennLive noted a grim coincidence related to what's now America's biggest mass shooting ever: Monday's Las Vegas horror occurred on the 11th anniversary of the shooting of 10 girls at Lancaster County's West Nickel Mines Amish School, five fatally, by a gunman who killed himself. It's sobering to realize how the sheer number of such incidents dulls the memory of mass shootings that happened not all that long ago.