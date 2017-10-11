IRS outdoes The Onion: Nix Equifax contract

Talk about ill-advised: The IRS recently gave Equifax a $7.25 million, no-bid contract — for taxpayer-identity verification and fraud-prevention services, no less.

Equifax, of course, is the credit-report firm that last month acknowledged a security breach that exposed at least 145 million Americans' Social Security numbers and other personal information. Equifax's former CEO, who resigned over that breach, was deservedly grilled at an Oct. 3 House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing. And three Equifax executives who sold nearly $1.8 million in company stock before Equifax told the public about the breach are subjects of a Justice Department criminal investigation.

Yet the IRS still went ahead with this Equifax contract, posting a Sept. 30 notice to a federal database about awarding it, Politico reports. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., perhaps best described how mind-boggling that is in a letter demanding an IRS explanation: “I was initially under the impression that my staff was sharing a copy of The Onion, until I realized this story was, in fact, true.”

Thankfully, the backlash is bipartisan, including both the Senate Finance Committee's Republican chairman, Utah's Orrin Hatch, and ranking Democrat, Oregon's Ron Wyden, who vowed an investigation “into why Equifax was the only company to apply for and be rewarded with this.”

Hopefully, that effort will be just part of a groundswell of congressional common sense that does not allow this IRS contract to stand.