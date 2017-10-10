As the state budget churns: Pa.'s lone Wolf

As pumpkins replace summertime flower pots and forecasters predict winter's wrath, the prognosticators of matters fiscal in Harrisburg haven't a clue when or even if the Legislature and governor will come to terms on a 2017-18 state budget.

More than 100 days overdue, a completed general fund budget that addresses a $2.2 billion revenue deficit is no closer now than when lawmakers hailed passage of a $32 billion spending plan back on June 30. Proposals have since ranged from the fiscally bizarre — with all manner of new and increased taxes — to the ridiculous.

That brings us to Gov. Tom Wolf's latest proposal to borrow $1.2 billion to keep the state's lights on, which he'd pay off with future proceeds from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board — which would have to agree to this deal. And why not, if that preserves Pennsylvania's antiquated liquor monopoly for years to come. Mr. Wolf also wants to lease the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex for an estimated $200 million upfront cash payment, although it's unclear whether he has the authority to do so.

As budget talks collapsed last week, the Guv broke his silence and told state newspaper editors ,“I'm going to do it myself.” He accused GOP leaders of engaging in “dysfunctional bomb-throwing,” then tossed out one of his own: “I can do this indefinitely,” he said when asked about managing the state's finances.

Should this ill-advised fiscal course proceed, that spending package glad-handed by lawmakers months ago is going to be a lot more expensive than anyone imagined.