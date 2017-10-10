Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

As the state budget churns: Pa.'s lone Wolf

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
Gov. Tom Wolf (Trib photo)
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Gov. Tom Wolf (Trib photo)

Updated 5 minutes ago

As pumpkins replace summertime flower pots and forecasters predict winter's wrath, the prognosticators of matters fiscal in Harrisburg haven't a clue when or even if the Legislature and governor will come to terms on a 2017-18 state budget.

More than 100 days overdue, a completed general fund budget that addresses a $2.2 billion revenue deficit is no closer now than when lawmakers hailed passage of a $32 billion spending plan back on June 30. Proposals have since ranged from the fiscally bizarre — with all manner of new and increased taxes — to the ridiculous.

That brings us to Gov. Tom Wolf's latest proposal to borrow $1.2 billion to keep the state's lights on, which he'd pay off with future proceeds from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board — which would have to agree to this deal. And why not, if that preserves Pennsylvania's antiquated liquor monopoly for years to come. Mr. Wolf also wants to lease the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex for an estimated $200 million upfront cash payment, although it's unclear whether he has the authority to do so.

As budget talks collapsed last week, the Guv broke his silence and told state newspaper editors ,“I'm going to do it myself.” He accused GOP leaders of engaging in “dysfunctional bomb-throwing,” then tossed out one of his own: “I can do this indefinitely,” he said when asked about managing the state's finances.

Should this ill-advised fiscal course proceed, that spending package glad-handed by lawmakers months ago is going to be a lot more expensive than anyone imagined.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.