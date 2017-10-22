Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

U.N. Watch: Iran's defective deal

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

With or without President Trump's certification, the odious nuclear deal with Iran was spinning apart amid growing uncertainty over a key provision.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, recently told Reuters that its “tools are limited” for verifying “section T” of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. That would be the section of the agreement prohibiting Iran's activities “to design and develop” a nuclear weapon. Not exactly an insignificant concern.

Reportedly, Russia provided cover for Iran by preventing the IAEA from verifying this part of the deal. IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said Russia didn't believe the U.N. agency had a mandate for checking this section of the agreement.

Under the Iran Nuclear Agreement Act passed by Congress in 2015, the president must certify the Iran deal every 90 days. Since the president has opted against certification, Congress has 60 days to decide whether to “snap-back” sanctions on Iran, modify them or do nothing, according to reports.

From its onset, the Iran nuke deal has been mired in controversies, not the least of which concerned cash transfers to Iran. More to the point, the run-up to a nuclear North Korea provides a painful lesson in the fallout from what devolved into a meaningless nuclear agreement with Pyongyang.

Better to address today's unraveling accord than to await the frightening prospect of a nuclear Iran.

