Editorials

Trib editorial: Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
A new state ACLU study bolsters the case for Pennsylvania legalizing recreational marijuana for adults. PennLive reports that findings based on 2010-16 marijuana-offense data include a 33-percent rise in adults' arrests for possession, black people being eight times more likely to be arrested than white people, and taxpayer costs exceeding $225 million. Interestingly, that latter figure's not far off the $200 million in “found money” revenue that Auditor General Eugene DePasquale estimates recreational legalization could generate annually. … Sewickley's Laura Ellsworth, a Jones Day law-firm partner, has made official her 2018 gubernatorial run for the GOP nomination, pitting herself against York County's state Sen. Scott Wagner, a trash-collection magnate, and Pine's Paul Mango, a former health-care consultant. PoliticsPA labeled her announcement a “Down” for Mr. Mango because a second Allegheny County candidate on the GOP primary ballot could split the Western Pennsylvania vote, making it harder for him to win. All of which should be to Mr. Wagner's liking. … Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera, 59, who's seeking to replace a retiring GOP congresswoman, told a Miami TV station in 2009 that she was abducted at age 7 by extraterrestrials who've since been in touch telepathically. However, The Miami Herald said she recently “waxed astronomical, but sadly failed to mention close encounters of any kind” when asked for comment. Playing up her “ET” claims might raise her profile in a 2018 GOP primary race against two “far better known” rivals — but for all the wrong reasons.

