Editorials

Trib editorial: Russian uranium mess demands answers

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

New controversy over a 2010 deal that gave Russia 20 percent of America's uranium-mining capacity raises questions about whether the Obama administration knew about alleged corruption involving Russian nuclear officials.

Reportedly there was an ongoing Justice Department investigation of alleged racketeering involving the Russians before the deal was done to buy Canada's Uranium One mining company and its U.S. uranium deposits.

Now the Senate Judiciary Committee has issued requests for information to 10 federal agencies involved in the uranium deal approvals. Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, says “very serious questions remain about the basis for the finding that this transaction did not threaten to impair U.S. national security.”

Although evidence of alleged corruption was gathered back in 2009, Justice Department officials waited until 2014 to bring any charges, according to The Hill newspaper. Nevertheless, the deal gained approval from the Obama administration's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States — whose members included then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Then there's Mr. Grassley's assertion, based on news reports, that the Clinton Foundation received “millions of dollars” from parties interested in the Uranium One deal, not to mention Bill Clinton's $500,000 payday for a speech in Moscow.

The Senate committee's inquiries demand answers, not the fall-back position from Team Obama that there's nothing to see here.

