Trib editorial: Sunday pops
Updated 4 minutes ago
Pennsylvania's 2018 GOP gubernatorial candidates are off and running — Montgomery County Republicans hosted their first debate Oct. 19. Declared candidates Scott Wagner, Paul Mango and Laura Ellsworth took part, but state House Speaker Mike Turzai, who's hinted since spring about running but hasn't declared, didn't, per The Associated Press. If he does run, he's certainly given the others a head start. … Philadelphia Magazine columnist Ernest Owens writes that he's “not enthusiastic about” Philly pursuing Amazon's second headquarters: “I don't want Amazon to colonize Philadelphia and jumpstart massive gentrification, industrial congestion, and cultural erasure. As the poorest big city in the nation, Philly can't withstand any drastic economic changes right now. Instead, we should strive to fix the problems we already have.” Yet he also said that “modeling ourselves after something like Pittsburgh wouldn't be such a bad idea.” Score one for the erstwhile Steel City — we guess. … A survey of 4,000 residents of six Western nations, ages 18-34, found 70 percent prefer communicating digitally, mainly via texting, over communicating in person, StudyFinds reports. Meanwhile, Cambridge University has issued “trigger warnings” about “discussions of sexual violence” to undergrads studying Shakespeare's “Titus Andronicus” and “The Comedy of Errors,” according to The Independent. When it comes to what makes them uncomfortable, wethinks millennials and “Generation Z” doth protest too much — even if they don't do so face-to-face.