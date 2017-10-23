Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trib editorial: Soldier's sacrifice overshadowed by hostilities

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., speaks about the death of Sgt. La David Johnson. (Getty Images)
Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who died in the line of duty in Niger with three other U.S. soldiers, was laid to rest Saturday during services in Cooper City, Fla. Yet the inestimable debt that's owed him is overshadowed by divisiveness and political one-upmanship that so egregiously takes a knee on critical thinking.

For almost a week now, national attention has focused not on this soldier's sacrifice but on what President Trump supposedly said in his condolence call to Myeshia Johnson, Mr. Johnson's widow, and on the fracas that followed. U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., who was with Johnson's family at the time of the call, asserted that Mr. Trump said Johnson “knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts.”

And like a school of piranha in a feeding frenzy, political pundits piled on.

Predictably, Trump fired back at the “wacky congresswoman,” perhaps straining his Twitter thumb in doing so, while Ms. Wilson suggested that the ISIS ambush has become Trump's Benghazi (when, in fact, President Obama ordered more U.S. military in northwest Africa).

Of course, Wilson could have let Trump's condolence comment pass — or at least done so until after the funeral. And Trump could have refrained from yet another Twitter tirade and told the public that Johnson's death deserves dignity from a grateful nation.

But instead of any pause to the hostilities, bombs were lobbed. Spewing smears and casting aspersions should never take precedence over due respect for an American hero.

