Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Ethanol's slow burn in the renewable fuel follies

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa (AP Photo)
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa (AP Photo)

Updated 1 hour ago

Government “moonshine,” better known as ethanol, packs a powerful punch — especially when the forces that be on Capitol Hill threaten its reduction in the nation's fuel supply.

Recently Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, ethanol's most forceful proponent, threatened to hold up nominees for top Environmental Protection Agency posts if the Trump administration supported an ethanol reduction in the Renewable Fuel Standard. That's the mandate that determines the mix of ethanol and other biofuels in the nation's gasoline and diesel fuel.

Just days later, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt assured the champions of this corny fuel that proposed blending volumes under the fuel standard won't be cut and might even be increased. Moreover, the EPA will work with lawmakers to offer year-round E15 — gasoline with 15 percent ethanol instead of the standard 10 percent. Never mind any pedantic concerns over ozone pollution — which is why E15 is curtailed during the summer.

As it has been for years, ethanol's mix is driven not by any public need but by purely political interests perpetuated by lawmakers whose states directly benefit from the fuel's production. Pollution? Engine damage? Production efficiency? Such legitimate concerns take a distant back seat to the politics that sustain an antiquated fuel standard, which got dumped on consumers back in 2007.

But rather than review and update that fuel standard, Washington consistently enables ethanol's slow, interminable burn.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.