Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Pa. should lead medical marijuana research

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
A leaf of marijuana (AP Photo)
A leaf of marijuana (AP Photo)

Updated 5 minutes ago

Pennsylvania's medical-marijuana legalization will generate more than new tax revenue. As written, the law opens the door to much-needed medical research.

And where better then the erstwhile Steel City — which today abounds in state-of-the-art medical facilities and research — to base marijuana's clinical investigation and ultimately produce peer-reviewed studies that dispel anecdotal assumptions.

In addition to providing for 12 Pennsylvania grower/processor permits and 27 retail dispensaries, Pennsylvania's law also grants eight permits for clinical research studies — and for good reason. The darkness surrounding medical-marijuana research has been more suitable for growing mushrooms than for cultivating any hard facts.

Since marijuana is still a Schedule I illegal substance, as determined by the Drug Enforcement Administration, it is listed as having no medical benefits. For years, that classification has chilled scientific investigation. And researchers feared that medical marijuana's investigation could jeopardize future federal funding.

As Paul Armentano, deputy director for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, has pointed out, “(M)arijuana policy in this country has largely been driven by rhetoric and emotion, not science and evidence.”

Earlier this year, the nonprofit National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found “conclusive or substantial evidence” of marijuana's effective treatment of pain, nausea, vomiting and multiple sclerosis-related muscle spasms.

There is considerably more room for study. Pennsylvania, in general, and Pittsburgh's renowned medical complex, specifically, should seize the opportunity to lead the nation in medical marijuana research.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.