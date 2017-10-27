Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions
“Is the press biased? Yes! ... Is it still covered by the First Amendment? Emphatically … yes! … (I)t should be the consumer who decides whether ... to read or watch news, not the government.”
— Taylor Millard, HotAir
“Why were U.S. troops in Niger on Oct. 4, the day four Green Berets were killed in an ambush by a much larger enemy force? Don't ask Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Bob Casey, D-Pa. They admitted, or claimed, in interviews (last weekend) that they had no idea our forces were even operating in Niger.”
— from a Washington Examiner editorial
“We are supposed to believe that (the Kremlin) bought the American presidential election last year with $100,000 in Facebook ads and some other digital activity. Frankly, if American democracy can be purchased this cheap — a tiny fraction of the $7.2 million William Seward paid to buy Alaska from the Russians back in 1867 — it's probably not worth having.”
— Rich Lowry, New York Post
“How many serious allegations must there be — and how much settlement money must (Bill) O'Reilly pay — before conservatives apply the same standards to him that they would eagerly apply to a liberal of corresponding fame and importance? … O'Reilly should be banished from every serious and meaningful conservative outlet just as (Harvey) Weinstein is being stripped of his progressive public platforms.”
— David French, National Review's The Corner