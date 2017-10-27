Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions

Tribune-Review | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
These images provided by the Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Ga. All four were killed in Niger when a joint patrol of U.S. and Niger forces was ambushed by militants believed linked to the Islamic State group. (U.S. Army via AP)
“Is the press biased? Yes! ... Is it still covered by the First Amendment? Emphatically … yes! … (I)t should be the consumer who decides whether ... to read or watch news, not the government.”

— Taylor Millard, HotAir

“Why were U.S. troops in Niger on Oct. 4, the day four Green Berets were killed in an ambush by a much larger enemy force? Don't ask Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Bob Casey, D-Pa. They admitted, or claimed, in interviews (last weekend) that they had no idea our forces were even operating in Niger.”

— from a Washington Examiner editorial

“We are supposed to believe that (the Kremlin) bought the American presidential election last year with $100,000 in Facebook ads and some other digital activity. Frankly, if American democracy can be purchased this cheap — a tiny fraction of the $7.2 million William Seward paid to buy Alaska from the Russians back in 1867 — it's probably not worth having.”

— Rich Lowry, New York Post

“How many serious allegations must there be — and how much settlement money must (Bill) O'Reilly pay — before conservatives apply the same standards to him that they would eagerly apply to a liberal of corresponding fame and importance? … O'Reilly should be banished from every serious and meaningful conservative outlet just as (Harvey) Weinstein is being stripped of his progressive public platforms.”

— David French, National Review's The Corner

