Editorials

Trib editorial: Court may force balanced Pa. budget

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Gov. Tom Wolf (AP Photo)

Plaintiffs who sued Pennsylvania's governor, Legislature, treasurer and auditor general in September over the unfinished and unbalanced state budget are turning up the heat. Contending that Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to borrow $1 billion-plus against future Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board profits violates the state's Constitution, they're seeking a Commonwealth Court emergency injunction to stop it.

Matthew Brouillette, Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs president and CEO; state Rep. Jim Christiana, R-Beaver County; and Ben Lewis, a Harrisburg-area businessman, contend Mr. Wolf's borrowing plan and assent to two consecutive unbalanced budgets are unconstitutional. They say he should have vetoed 2016-17 spending that exceeded revenues, and shouldn't have agreed to a similarly flawed 2017-18 spending plan.

The plaintiffs cite Article VIII of the Pennsylvania Constitution, which requires a balanced budget. Mr. Brouillette says Wolf “continues to violate his oath of office” and “is not free to flout the law and skirt the General Assembly by unilaterally borrowing money from our future and placing our children and grandchildren deeper in debt.”

Commonwealth Court has scheduled a pre-hearing conference for Nov. 1. Actually holding a hearing on Monday's injunction motion will give the judicial branch a chance to force the executive and legislative branches to do the fundamental job they haven't: Pass a balanced budget.

