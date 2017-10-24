Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Hribal's guilty plea spares victims ordeal of a trial

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
Alex Hribal, 20, of Murrysville is brought into the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg on Tuesday. Hribal entered his guilty plea more than three years after a knife-wielding attack that injured 21 people. (Trib photo)
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
In a decision that, in itself, attests to his presence of mind, Alex Hribal pleaded guilty — “because I am guilty” — to a knife-wielding rampage through Franklin Regional High School three years ago that injured 21 people.

The plea comes with no deal for a reduced sentence or a guarantee that any of the 43 felony counts against him will be dismissed. Rather, the county's probation department over the next three months will conduct an investigation into Mr. Hribal's personal history, his mental state and the impact on his victims, which Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani said he will consider to determine a sentence.

Now 20, Hribal could spend the rest of his life in prison. Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said he would ask for 30 to 60 years — the same term Hribal's defense rejected last year.

For the many lives forever changed in this real-life nightmare, justice is not easily defined. But at least as a result of Hribal's admission of guilt, many if not all of those victims will be spared the ordeal of reliving the nightmare, in graphic detail, during a potentially long trial.

