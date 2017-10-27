Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Academia's scary Halloween dress code

Tribune-Review | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Costumes and props line the aisles at a store selling Halloween merchandise in Alhambra, Calif. (AFP/Getty Images)
AFP/Getty Images
Costumes and props line the aisles at a store selling Halloween merchandise in Alhambra, Calif. (AFP/Getty Images)

Updated 1 hour ago

Leave it to academia's social-justice warriors to pillage Halloween and crush the spirit out of it.

Not only are college students today told what they should think or say (or where they can speak freely), they're also instructed in how to dress for All Hallows' Eve. Any costume perceived as a “cultural appropriation” is a no-no.

“What you might want to wear for one night of fun is a stigma that others wear for life,” admonishes the Center for Student Diversity at Towson University in Maryland, which also reminds “We're a culture, not a costume.”

Apparently that includes dressing up as Disney-themed characters such as Aladdin, Pocahontas or Mulan, according to a memo from a Notre Dame residence hall rector.

And to avoid any confusion, the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota provided students with a “Costume or Culture Appropriation” flier that lists Native American headdresses, Mexican sombreros and geisha outfits as unacceptable.

With so much regimentation, we suppose the only suitable costume for a college undergraduate these days is to dress up as a box of colorless crayons. Of course, costume selection is a judgment call. But being so hemmed in, how do college students, themselves, discern what's appropriate without being told so by an academic authority? Talk about scary.

Maybe the campus social-justice crowd this Halloween should dress up as Morlocks from H.G. Wells' “The Time Machine.” And their young adherents, as Eloi.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.