Trib editorial: Devil's in details of gambling bill

Talk about a crapshoot.

After four months of stewing and stalling over how to pay for a $32 billion state “budget” passed in June, lawmakers on Wednesday night advanced a 470-page gambling bill, previously unseen publicly, that would make Penn's Wood Las Vegas East, with casino-style gambling in airports and truck stops and the creation of 10 new casino locations around the state. Projected revenue: about $200 million annually. But bars would still be frozen out as the state ham-handedly designates who gets to gamble — and who gets prosecuted for payouts from video poker machines.

The gambling measure sailed through the Senate, 31-19. The House is expected to review the measure this morning. And just how many of Pennsylvania's handsomely compensated lawmakers will take the time to read through all 470 pages before pulling the proverbial slots handle?

“If you pass this bill, you will see an explosion of gambling in Pennsylvania like you've never seen before,” warns House Gaming Oversight Committee Chairman Scott Petri, R-Rucks County.

And with more outlets for gambling, how are the state's existing casinos going to respond to the draw from their businesses, for which they paid a premium for licenses?

A mad dash to vastly expanded state gambling, after lawmakers spent much of the summer exhibiting the fiscal expediency of turtles sunning themselves, is at best ill-advised — and at worst, an insult to the people they represent. More disturbing still is that when legislation of this sort and scope is slammed through Harrisburg, the devil inevitably emerges from the details.

As the House now reviews this legislative gambit in the stark light of morning, members would be wise to remember that little good ever originates from legislative chambers after the sun goes down.