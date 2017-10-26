Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Devil's in details of gambling bill

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
People look at slot machines at the Ballys Technology booth during the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)
People look at slot machines at the Ballys Technology booth during the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas. (AP Photo)

Updated 1 hour ago

Talk about a crapshoot.

After four months of stewing and stalling over how to pay for a $32 billion state “budget” passed in June, lawmakers on Wednesday night advanced a 470-page gambling bill, previously unseen publicly, that would make Penn's Wood Las Vegas East, with casino-style gambling in airports and truck stops and the creation of 10 new casino locations around the state. Projected revenue: about $200 million annually. But bars would still be frozen out as the state ham-handedly designates who gets to gamble — and who gets prosecuted for payouts from video poker machines.

The gambling measure sailed through the Senate, 31-19. The House is expected to review the measure this morning. And just how many of Pennsylvania's handsomely compensated lawmakers will take the time to read through all 470 pages before pulling the proverbial slots handle?

“If you pass this bill, you will see an explosion of gambling in Pennsylvania like you've never seen before,” warns House Gaming Oversight Committee Chairman Scott Petri, R-Rucks County.

And with more outlets for gambling, how are the state's existing casinos going to respond to the draw from their businesses, for which they paid a premium for licenses?

A mad dash to vastly expanded state gambling, after lawmakers spent much of the summer exhibiting the fiscal expediency of turtles sunning themselves, is at best ill-advised — and at worst, an insult to the people they represent. More disturbing still is that when legislation of this sort and scope is slammed through Harrisburg, the devil inevitably emerges from the details.

As the House now reviews this legislative gambit in the stark light of morning, members would be wise to remember that little good ever originates from legislative chambers after the sun goes down.

Related Content
Massive borrowing, gambling bills advance in state budget scramble
HARRISBURG — The last cinderblocks in a four-month stalemate over how to fix Pennsylvania's deficit-riddled finances began falling Wednesday as Pennsylvania lawmakers worked into the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.