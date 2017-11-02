Trib editorial: Opioids declaration positive step, but no 'silver bullet'

Any additional help that President Trump's declaration of a national public health emergency brings to the fight against opioid addiction in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties is welcome. Almost 4,000 fatal overdoses have occurred since 2009 in this corner of the commonwealth. But with that declaration bringing no additional funding, it's unlikely that Americans one day will look back on it as a turning point in combating this deadly epidemic.

The announcement seemed heartfelt, with Mr. Trump discussing his late older brother's struggle with alcohol, which he cited as the reason he doesn't drink. His 90-day, renewable declaration enables redirection of existing resources and expanded access to treatment in rural areas. He also mentioned that his administration will work to reduce regulatory barriers that can hinder entry into treatment.

Locally, there was some praise from those on the addiction battle's frontlines for Trump's declaration — and some musings about why it hadn't come sooner; some optimism about positive effects — and some pessimism about just how much good that declaration, in itself, can do. And some mentions of the need to reduce addiction's stigma.

Local taxpayers have seen addiction's costs grow as they fund more autopsies, body bags, incarcerations and prosecutions. Ending America's addiction fight successfully will require more resources, public and private — and long efforts by many.

There's no “silver bullet” that will accomplish that, but Trump's declaration is a positive step.