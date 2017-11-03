Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Hunters, heed call to help bald eagles

Tribune-Review | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
A bald eagle peers out of its nest near Clarion earlier this year. State officials say lead poisoning from bullet fragments in gut piles left by hunters or even lead sinkers ingested by fish are becoming a lethal problem for the state's eagles.
Courtesy of Annette Devinney
A bald eagle peers out of its nest near Clarion earlier this year. State officials say lead poisoning from bullet fragments in gut piles left by hunters or even lead sinkers ingested by fish are becoming a lethal problem for the state's eagles.

With Pennsylvania's deer season opening Nov. 27, all hunters should heed the state Game Commission's call to use less lead ammunition and cover remains of kills left in the field — for the sake of a species they can't legally pursue: the bald eagle.

Symbolizing American might and pride, bald eagles' numbers had dwindled so much about four decades ago that they were placed on the federal list of endangered species. Aided by that protection and many concerted efforts, they recovered sufficiently to be taken off that list in 2007, but federal laws still prohibit hunting them.

Hunting other species, though, increasingly seems to threaten bald eagles, including at least 240 breeding pairs in Pennsylvania. A dozen bald eagles recently rescued statewide tested positive for lead toxicity, which killed six of them — including one dubbed Kiski, found ailing along its namesake Western Pennsylvania river.

The Game Commission can't yet draw a direct line between bald eagles' lead toxicity and fragments of lead ammunition in remnants of bagged game. Yet that potential link is compelling enough for the commission to ask hunters for voluntary help — which is preferable to a protracted political fight over an attempt to ban lead ammo. But hunters must cooperate if this effort is to succeed.

And hunters should cooperate. It's the right thing to do to help ensure that these emblematic American birds continue to flourish in, and soar majestically over, Penn's Wood.

