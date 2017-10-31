Pat Buchanan: The other plot: Bring down Trump

Well over a year after the FBI began investigating Trump-Russia “collusion,” Special Counsel Robert Mueller's first major indictment charges former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort with a series of crimes dating back years, none tied directly to President Trump or 2016.

A leak to CNN that indictments were coming blanketed other explosive news, a bipartisan plot to bring down Trump that began in October 2015 when The Washington Free Beacon, a neocon website, engaged Fusion GPS to go deep into Trump's personal and professional life — and take him out. By May 2016, Fusion GPS had dug up dirt, but Trump was the certain Republican nominee. The Beacon bailed, and Fusion GPS found the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign to finance its dirt-diving. Part of the $12.4 million they paid the party's law firm of Perkins Coie was used to pay Fusion GPS.

In June 2016, Fusion GPS engaged a former British spy, Christopher Steele, who had headed up the Russia desk at MI6, to ferret out any connections between Trump and Russia. Steele began contacting old acquaintances in the Russian intelligence service. The Russians began to feed him dirt that could, if substantiated, kill Trump's candidacy: allegations of consorting with prostitutes at a Moscow hotel, the Kremlin blackmailing him, provable collusion between his campaign and Russia. Through October 2016, Steele passed this on to Fusion GPS, which passed it on to major U.S. newspapers. But, unable to verify it, they declined to publish it.

Steele's final 35-page dossier, described as full of “unsubstantiated and salacious allegations,” also made its way to James Comey's FBI, which considered paying Steele to continue his work. Washington Examiner columnist Byron York quotes Sen. Chuck Grassley, who says this idea “raises ... questions about the FBI's independence from politics, as well as the Obama administration's use of law enforcement and intelligence agencies for political ends.”

What was the FBI's relationship with Steele? Did it use his information to expand its Russia-Trump investigation? Did it pass what Steele unearthed to the White House and the National Security Council? Did the Obama administration use information from the dossier to justify “unmasking” Trump officials picked up on legitimate electronic intercepts?

In Senate Intelligence Committee testimony, Clinton campaign chair John Podesta and DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz claimed they did not know Perkins Coie had enlisted Fusion GPS or Steele to dig up dirt on Trump. Yet the lawyer sitting beside Podesta was from Perkins Coie.

Thus we have Free Beacon neocons, never-Trump Republicans, the Clinton campaign, the DNC, a former British spy and comrades in Russian intelligence, and perhaps the FBI, all working to destroy a candidate they could not defeat in a free election. If this is what went down, not only the White House has major problems.

The real indictment here is of the American political system, and the true tragedy is the Old Republic's decline.

Pat Buchanan is the author of “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”