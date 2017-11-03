Trib editorial: An end to ineffectual U.N. aid ...

For too long the U.S. has made excuses for the United Nations and its questionable humanitarian initiatives in the Middle East. The Trump administration is changing that.

On the heels of congressional testimony that U.S. relief funding, channeled through the U.N., for Christians in the Mideast is going down a rat's hole, Team Trump has ordered the State Department to shut off the spigot. That funding will now be directed by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

“While faith-based groups with proven track records and deep roots in these communities are more than willing to assist, the United Nations too often denies their funding requests,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

Even worse, U.S. relief pumped through the United Nations Development Program that supposedly went to aid Christians in Telkayf, Iraq, instead went to the families of slain ISIS fighters, according to an attorney for the Chaldean Catholic Archdiocese of Erbil. And while the U.N. says it contributes to 160 projects in Christian areas, in a third of those areas there are no Christians, Mr. Pence said.

Nevertheless, the Obama administration routed a billion dollars-plus for Middle East humanitarian aid through the United Nations, according to Pence.

America's due diligence has been sorely lacking. The days of blind faith in ineffectual U.N. relief programs should have ended years ago.