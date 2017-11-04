Trib editorial: Sunday pops
As part of efforts to land Amazon's second headquarters, tourism agency Visit Philadelphia paid $85,000 to wrap 48 buses running through two Seattle neighborhoods that have “large concentrations of Amazon employees” with images and slogans promoting the City of Brotherly Love, according to Philly.com. Perhaps the Pittsburgh region should enhance its “HQ2” bid by dispatching autonomous Uber vehicles tested here to those same Seattle neighborhoods to give Amazon employees an alternative to riding those buses. … Former Gov. Ed Rendell has met with Braddock Mayor John Fetterman about running for lieutenant governor, Philly.com also reports. Seeking re-election as the only mayoral candidate on Braddock's Nov. 7 ballot, Mr. Fetterman declined comment. So did the re-election campaign of Gov. Tom Wolf, who took away Lt. Gov. Mike Stack's security detail and other staff after April reports about Mr. Stack and his wife verbally abusing them. However, Philly.com maintains that Fetterman's real aim is to defeat Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey in 2022 after running unsuccessfully in 2016's Democrat Senate primary. … A new Cato Institute poll of 2,300 U.S. adults finds 58 percent “believe the political climate prevents them from sharing their own political beliefs.” On a more personal level, 61 percent who voted for Hillary Clinton say “it's ‘hard' to be friends with Donald Trump's voters,” but “only 34 percent of Trump's voters feel the same way about Clinton's” — which seemingly confirms that it's easier to be magnanimous when your side wins.