Trib editorial: Terror attacks will never stifle America's way of life

In the aftermath of a terrorist's truck attack that left at least eight people dead and 11 seriously injured along a New York City bike path, America recoiled at the carnage — but responded with a message: We will not surrender our freedom or our way of life to the scum of humanity whose hatred, intolerance and/or religious radicalization has accomplished nothing.

Authorities say the rented truck's driver, identified as Sayfullo Saipov, 29, an Uzbek national who came to the U.S. legally in 2010, was shot by police and is expected to survive. He cowardly targeted defenseless pedestrians and cyclists, then jumped out of the truck with a fake gun in each hand and reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great”).

Whatever set him off, whatever goal he had in mind, this “lone wolf” will, at best, spend the rest of his years confined to a cage like an animal. And for New York City, stunned but not cowered by the attack, the annual Halloween parade went on as scheduled Tuesday.

In the years since the 9/11 attacks — not far from the site of this latest carnage — security in and around Manhattan has changed substantially. But life goes on in the city as it always has. And heightened public vigilance has helped authorities thwart other attacks, including an attempted car-bombing in the heart of Times Square in 2010.

From the concrete canyons of Manhattan to the corn fields of Western Pennsylvania, no place is entirely safe. But neither will the madness of terrorists, acting alone or in groups, ever define our way of life.