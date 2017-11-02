Trib editorial: Airport public hearings too little, too late

Now that the Allegheny County Airport Authority has decided on a massive $1.1 billion plan to rebuild its landside terminal and parking garage at Pittsburgh International Airport — after studying several other options, we're told — the agency is inviting the public to weigh in at two meetings (formalities, really) scheduled Nov. 13 and 14.

So rather than solicit public opinions at the onset of this grand redesign of the region's major airport, residents' input counts only at the end stage because the “airlines are paying for this, so it has to work for the airlines,” says Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis.

And we're to presume from this that the airlines are going to swallow this $1 billion-plus nut whole — without any liability for taxpayers? Previously it's been reported that Pittsburgh International's overhaul would be mostly bond-funded.

Moreover, “Now that we've made a decision on what the footprint will be, we can go to the community and say, ‘What kind of features should be here,” says Ms. Cassotis.

Exactly what pressing details are airport users suppose to determine — what types of faucets should be installed in the restrooms?

Any meaningful, respectable public input should have been gathered at the onset of these plans — not when they are about to be shipped off to the Federal Aviation Administration for approval at year's end.