Trib editorial: State's PWSA audit highlights conflicting city, ratepayer interests

State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale's new Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority performance audit underlines a profoundly troubled PWSA. It should be welcomed by ratepayers, who are blameless for the PWSA's manifest woes but stand to bear the brunt of the authority's financial pain.

Covering Jan. 1, 2014, to June 30, 2017, the audit confirms the PWSA's debt of $750 million-plus. It illustrates dysfunctional management, operations and infrastructure, mentioning 3,500 pipe breaks in just those 2 1⁄ 2 years — about 2.5 per day — and the PWSA's inability to locate leaking pipes that make it unable to bill anyone for about half the clean water it produces.

Mr. DePasquale links the PWSA board's structure with “impaired decision making due, in part, to influence by Pittsburgh city officials.” As he notes, the PWSA's articles of incorporation make the city's treasurer and finance director permanent board members; the other five, mayoral appointees, must include a City Council member. Currently, he observes, four board members — a majority — are on the city's payroll, and all seven “have direct or indirect ties to the city.”

DePasquale urges amending the PWSA's articles of incorporation “to require that PWSA Board seats be filled by individuals not compensated by the city.” Acknowledging that “arguments can be made” for “a separate independent authority” or operation by the city “as part of the city's functions,” he says “there is no decent argument for keeping the dysfunctional current structure.”

Mayor Bill Peduto maintains it's his “duty to protect this valuable city asset.” The rarity of powers-that-be relinquishing their power makes even more important the question of whether the PWSA board, mostly appointed by Mr. Peduto, will do what's right for blameless ratepayers by heeding DePasquale's advice about its structure.

Then there's what the auditor general calls “the unfair and outdated 1995 co-op agreement between PWSA and the city,” which obligates the PWSA to annually provide up to 600 million gallons of free water to the city. Valuing that free water at about $6 million in 2016 and $6.84 million in 2017, he says 400 city-owned properties benefit.

If the city uses more than 600 million gallons in a year, the PWSA can offset that cost against what it owes the city. But the audit “found that PWSA does not know how much water the city actually uses each year because PWSA does not have a complete list of all city-owned properties that receive free water, and 90 percent of the city-owned properties do not have a water meter.”

DePasquale urges that the PWSA obtain that complete list and meter all unmetered city properties. Noting that ratepayers are paying for that free water, he says, “There are potentially millions of dollars at stake that could be used to help offset rate increases for PWSA customers and be invested in improving the system.”

Tapping ratepayers for even $1 more when the PWSA can't bill for half its water and doesn't charge for city properties' water use are aspects of the status quo that are intolerably unfair to ratepayers. With DePasquale's audit making the need for change clearer than ever, the question is whose interests will prevail: those of ratepayers or those of Pittsburgh's powers-that-be.