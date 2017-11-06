Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: What's at stake this Election Day

Tribune-Review | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 9:51 a.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

It's called an “off-year” election, but there's nothing “off” about it. Today voters will elect their representatives to the branches of government closest to them. And they will decide who will serve on local courts, as well as the state's three appellate courts.

With this much as stake, there is no reason to sit out this election.

At the top of the ticket for the state's 8.4 million voters is the race for state Supreme Court between appointed Justice Sallie Mundy, a Republican, and Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff, a Democrat and former Pittsburgh Steeler. The winner will fill the opening created after Justice J. Michael Eakin of Cumberland County resigned amid a pornographic email scandal that badly stained the state's judicial system.

Elsewhere, voters will fill four open seats on the state's Superior Court, which handles civil, criminal and family court appeals, and two openings on Commonwealth Court, which oversees state government-related matters, such as local zoning appeals, right-to-know decisions and eminent domain.

And at the judicial level closest to residents, there are two candidates vying for an opening on Westmoreland County's Court of Common Pleas and three candidates vying for two seats on the Allegheny County bench.

Then there are the various races for local municipal leaders and school boards — those public representatives who decide just how much people pay in local taxes — along with a state constitutional amendment on property taxes.

Ultimately the government we get is the one we elect.

It's Election Day

The polls open at 7 a.m. & close at 8 p.m. Vote!

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.