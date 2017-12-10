Trib editorial: U.N. Watch — A Venezuela whitewash

It's hardly surprising that the first United Nations expert since 2002 to be allowed into the deepening morass that is today's Venezuela would be an apologist for the regime that brought the nation to its miserable state.

And it's no wonder that Alfred de Zayas, named in 2012 to the U.N. post of “expert on promotion of a democratic and equitable international order,” would be welcomed by President Nicolas Maduro when Zayas is a longtime defender of Fidel Castro and Holocaust deniers, according to the monitoring group U.N. Watch.

Instead of holding Mr. Maduro's regime accountable for crimes against his own people, Mr. Zayas praised the regime's efforts to “promote peace” through “national dialogue.”

And the facts that three-quarters of Venezuelans have lost weight (up to 78 pounds) this year, that acute malnutrition has risen from 8 to 12 percent in the first half of 2017 and that girls as young as 12 are turning to prostitution to feed their families apparently escaped Zayas' attention, according to U.N. Watch. Why, Venezuela's human rights disaster is the work of outsiders — not Maduro's government, Zayas said.

“(T)he Maduro regime has rejected repeated requests (for information) by the (U.N. Human Rights Council) monitors on arbitrary detention, freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, independence of the judiciary and arbitrary executions,” said Hillel Neuer, U.N. Watch's executive director.

What U.N. “experts” like Zayas report as reality clearly is far removed from it.