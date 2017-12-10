Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Editorials

Trib editorial: The licensing racket — review & reform

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Any state bureaucrat worth his government pension will defend requisite licensing for any number of professions, from beauticians to auctioneers, as a means to protect the public weal. But is that well-being better served, for example, in Oregon, where cosmetologists are required to obtain 2,300 hours of training, compared with cosmetologists in New York, who require only 1,000 hours of instruction?

Welcome to the loony loop of requisite state licensing, in which reason oftentimes is left far behind for the sake of government regulation. Thankfully, Pennsylvania has the least-burdensome licensing laws nationwide. Unfortunately, Harrisburg also licenses occupations that aren't licensed elsewhere.

These are among the findings in “License to Work,” a new nationwide study of 102 low-income occupations by the Institute for Justice.

An auctioneer in Pennsylvania, for example, must pay $270 in fees, complete 140 days of education and take an exam. A barber or cosmetologist requires 292 days of instruction — but an EMT requires only 35 days, notes Bob Dick for the Commonwealth Foundation.

“Rather than provide measurable benefits, licensing laws impose costs in the form of higher prices and fewer job opportunities for working people,” Mr. Dick says.

Inconsistent and often inexplicable government licensing primarily protects existing businesses from competition. If state government is truly interested in job creation, as it so consistently opines, it can start by reviewing and reforming onerous, outdated licensing requirements.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.