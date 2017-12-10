Trib editorial: The licensing racket — review & reform

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Any state bureaucrat worth his government pension will defend requisite licensing for any number of professions, from beauticians to auctioneers, as a means to protect the public weal. But is that well-being better served, for example, in Oregon, where cosmetologists are required to obtain 2,300 hours of training, compared with cosmetologists in New York, who require only 1,000 hours of instruction?

Welcome to the loony loop of requisite state licensing, in which reason oftentimes is left far behind for the sake of government regulation. Thankfully, Pennsylvania has the least-burdensome licensing laws nationwide. Unfortunately, Harrisburg also licenses occupations that aren't licensed elsewhere.

These are among the findings in “License to Work,” a new nationwide study of 102 low-income occupations by the Institute for Justice.

An auctioneer in Pennsylvania, for example, must pay $270 in fees, complete 140 days of education and take an exam. A barber or cosmetologist requires 292 days of instruction — but an EMT requires only 35 days, notes Bob Dick for the Commonwealth Foundation.

“Rather than provide measurable benefits, licensing laws impose costs in the form of higher prices and fewer job opportunities for working people,” Mr. Dick says.

Inconsistent and often inexplicable government licensing primarily protects existing businesses from competition. If state government is truly interested in job creation, as it so consistently opines, it can start by reviewing and reforming onerous, outdated licensing requirements.