Editorials

Trib editorial: All that is gambling doesn't glitter

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania's gambling expansion, which will add 10 mini casinos to the state's existing mix, is no fire-starter for about 200 municipalities across the state that prefer not to roll the dice on gambling within their borders.

And even though municipalities opting out by the state's Dec. 31 deadline for a chance to land a satellite casino can change their minds, the presumption of better living through more gambling isn't exactly starting a gold rush.

Legislation signed by Gov. Tom Wolf allows for the additional casinos, each of which will have between 300 and 750 slot machines and up to 30 table games. Under the law, a significant portion of Westmoreland County qualifies for one of those new, smaller casinos.

Thus far South Huntingdon has joined the opt-out list, and North Irwin officials say they can't envision a satellite casino within their borders.

As for public opinion, area residents were evenly divided about the economic benefits in response to a Trib request for letters on this topic. And it's no sure bet that the additional casinos are going to be big revenue generators, as suggested by gambling proponents: Some analysts say Pennsylvania may have already tapped out the golden goose with its existing casinos.

No doubt the economic and social issues surrounding the prospect of gambling within Westmoreland County will be discussed and debated in the new year. For now, at least, a healthy dose of skepticism, with eyes wide open, is the prudent course.

