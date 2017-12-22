Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions

Tribune-Review | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Steelers tight end Jesse James looks at the big screen in disbelief after the Patriots' Duron Harmon grabs an interception to end the game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Jesse James looks at the big screen in disbelief after the Patriots' Duron Harmon grabs an interception to end the game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 20 hours ago

“Millions of people saw that play in which Jesse James (great name, huh?) either did, or did not, score a touchdown. None of them are going to start thinking that they didn't see what they saw just because some ‘expert' sitting in front of a console someplace saw it differently.”

— Geoffrey Norman, The American Spectator

“Far too many people in politics have developed a simple but reassuring approach to accusations of improper sexual behavior: They believe the accusations against the members of the other party, but refuse to believe the accusations against their political allies.”

— Jim Geraghty, National Review's The Corner

“Do you remember way back in spring 2015, when several Internet providers prevented people from streaming Netflix? No, neither do we. That's because it didn't happen, and nothing like it has ever happened. Nor will it happen in 2018, despite ... the Federal Communications Commission's decision to roll back so-called ‘net neutrality' … . The humdrum truth is ... that the FCC is returning the Internet to the regimen under which it has operated for most of its existence and thrived. Anyone who tells you otherwise is retailing falsehood ... .”

— from a Washington Examiner editorial

“Away in a manger? Three wise men? A virgin birth? A recent survey shows that a growing number of Americans do not believe in the core elements of the Nativity.”

— Laura Kelly, The Washington Times

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.