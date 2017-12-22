Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions

“Millions of people saw that play in which Jesse James (great name, huh?) either did, or did not, score a touchdown. None of them are going to start thinking that they didn't see what they saw just because some ‘expert' sitting in front of a console someplace saw it differently.”

— Geoffrey Norman, The American Spectator

“Far too many people in politics have developed a simple but reassuring approach to accusations of improper sexual behavior: They believe the accusations against the members of the other party, but refuse to believe the accusations against their political allies.”

— Jim Geraghty, National Review's The Corner

“Do you remember way back in spring 2015, when several Internet providers prevented people from streaming Netflix? No, neither do we. That's because it didn't happen, and nothing like it has ever happened. Nor will it happen in 2018, despite ... the Federal Communications Commission's decision to roll back so-called ‘net neutrality' … . The humdrum truth is ... that the FCC is returning the Internet to the regimen under which it has operated for most of its existence and thrived. Anyone who tells you otherwise is retailing falsehood ... .”

— from a Washington Examiner editorial

“Away in a manger? Three wise men? A virgin birth? A recent survey shows that a growing number of Americans do not believe in the core elements of the Nativity.”

— Laura Kelly, The Washington Times