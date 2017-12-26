Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Regulatory rollback is an encouraging trend

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Economic growth in 2017 dovetails with a notable reduction in intrusive federal regulations, a trend that the Trump administration vows to increase in 2018.

According to the administration's latest report, 635 regulations previously listed have been withdrawn; 700 rule-makings have been shelved; and 244 regulatory actions delayed. Among them:

• Re-evaluation of the Waters of the United States rule, which grossly expanded federal jurisdiction over state-regulated waterways.

• Easing requirements for retailers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps).

• Repealing the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, which was long on theory but precariously short on justification, at an estimated savings of $33 billion in compliance costs.

Over eight years the Obama administration reportedly increased regulatory burdens by more than $122 billion annually — not that the preceding Bush administration was any champion of regulatory reform, either.

Keep in mind, as well, that once federal regulations are instituted, they are difficult to rescind, oftentimes leading to court challenges from special interests determined to retain the status quo.

Next year Team Trump is aiming for more than 400 deregulatory actions, at a projected $9.8 billion reduction in regulatory costs, according to The Daily Signal.

Reducing the federal government's overreach into private lives is an encouraging trend we trust will continue in the new year.

