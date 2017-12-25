Trib editorial: Pa.'s iffy fiscal-year projection

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If Pennsylvanians believe that fairies dance on pinheads, then they should have no problem accepting the rosy forecast from the state's budget chief.

In his fiscal mid-year budget briefing, Randy Albright dropped the “s” word. That's right. By the end of the fiscal year, he said, the state could see a $41 million surplus — providing several square budget pieces fit into some precarious round holes.

Let's start with the $215 million expected from a variety of gambling expansions, including the addition of 10 mini casinos. Fiscal analysts are warning against overly optimistic projections. Last fiscal year the projection was $100 million — even though lawmakers at the time had not yet passed a new gambling bill, according to The Morning Call.

Then there's $200 million that the state expects to pocket from a medical malpractice fund — despite a lawsuit pending over the legality of this transfer.

To be sure, there's a sense of déjà vu in these optimistic fiscal projections. Last year at this time the state's number crunchers projected a $604 million deficit, the Commonwealth Foundation reminds. The amount of red ink ultimately reached $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile the Wolf administration insists on better living through higher taxes, having supported 10 different tax-jacking proposals in three years, according to Commonwealth.

Perpetuating an overly optimistic fiscal outlook defers fiscal discipline in Harrisburg. Even worse, it derails any meaningful spending reforms.