Editorials

Trib editorial: Pa.'s iffy fiscal-year projection

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

If Pennsylvanians believe that fairies dance on pinheads, then they should have no problem accepting the rosy forecast from the state's budget chief.

In his fiscal mid-year budget briefing, Randy Albright dropped the “s” word. That's right. By the end of the fiscal year, he said, the state could see a $41 million surplus — providing several square budget pieces fit into some precarious round holes.

Let's start with the $215 million expected from a variety of gambling expansions, including the addition of 10 mini casinos. Fiscal analysts are warning against overly optimistic projections. Last fiscal year the projection was $100 million — even though lawmakers at the time had not yet passed a new gambling bill, according to The Morning Call.

Then there's $200 million that the state expects to pocket from a medical malpractice fund — despite a lawsuit pending over the legality of this transfer.

To be sure, there's a sense of déjà vu in these optimistic fiscal projections. Last year at this time the state's number crunchers projected a $604 million deficit, the Commonwealth Foundation reminds. The amount of red ink ultimately reached $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile the Wolf administration insists on better living through higher taxes, having supported 10 different tax-jacking proposals in three years, according to Commonwealth.

Perpetuating an overly optimistic fiscal outlook defers fiscal discipline in Harrisburg. Even worse, it derails any meaningful spending reforms.

