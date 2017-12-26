Trib editorial: Shed useless federal properties for savings

Now that the General Services Administration has produced what The Washington Times calls “the most complete report ever on the breadth of the federal government's footprint,” Uncle Sam must get rid of properties no longer needed or used along with the financial drain they create.

A new, public GSA database lists “the locations, uses and square footage of nearly every office, facility, park, checkpoint, research lab and communications tower used by the feds,” The Times reports. It's the result of a 2016 law whose prime sponsor, Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., says, “The government hid this information for years, and now the public can see just how much our reforms are needed to save taxpayer dollars.”

That law requires a White House Office of Management and Budget strategy to get rid of useless properties. But The Times says it's “unclear” what all this will mean in practice. For example, some “vacant” properties supposedly are being held for “future” needs, others as part of missions. Dozens of bathrooms are listed as national historic landmarks; hundreds are eligible for, or on, the National Register of Historic Places. And current rules require agencies to transfer properties they want to unload to GSA.

A hard look at all federal properties with an eye toward shedding those with no use is in order, and the more that market forces determine their best reuse, the better. Not only would that halt such properties' financial drain, it would return many to state and local tax rolls, further benefiting their current owners — taxpayers.