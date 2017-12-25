Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Quotables: A centenarian's secrets to longevity

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Helen Valley (left) celebrates her 100th birthday with her niece Geralyn Ballo, who flew in from Vancouver, Wash., at the VFW Post 92 in Lower Burrell.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Secrets to longevity are about as diverse as the golden-agers who provide them. For Helen Valley, who celebrated her 100th birthday party recently with family members at the Lower Burrell VFW Post 92, it's as simple as eating good Polish food — pierogies, to be specific. Born Helen Antkowiak on Dec. 19, 1917, in Arnold, Ms. Valley has witnessed an era of remarkable technological growth along with the human tragedies of the 20th century. Part of her longevity, according to her niece and great-nieces, is her own sense of humor — and a good heart.

“She always jokes around and says she made it this long because she ate good Polish food. But I think it's because she is socially active and she likes to laugh. She loves to joke, and she'll tell you jokes if you see her.”

VANESSA LAURENT

A Harrison resident, referring to her aunt

“She grew up during the Depression. They didn't have anything when she was little. But she didn't know she didn't have anything — they just made do. ... She saved and took life in stride with laughter all along the way.”

GERALYN BALLO

Ms. Valley's niece from Vancouver, Wash.

“She had an open door policy. People knew that if something was happening at (Valley's) house, even if they were not invited, they were welcome.”

VANESSA LAURENT

