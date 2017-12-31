Trib editorial: U.N. watch — the Jerusalem vote in perspective

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Consider it an ostentatious snub or an overdue wake-up call. Either way, the U.N. vote condemning the Trump administration's announcement declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel removes any doubt of how the Jewish state in the Middle East is viewed at Turtle Bay.

Not that Israel's place wasn't already clear from the U.N. Human Rights Council's regular resolutions condemning it while turning a blind eye to the world's worst human-rights abusers — including those seated on the council.

The condemnation vote was 128-7, with 35 abstentions. This followed a resolution from the U.N. Security Council members asking President Trump to rescind his Jerusalem declaration and not move the U.S. Embassy there, which was vetoed by the U.S.

Liberal pundits who routinely filter the muck from Turtle Bay hailed the U.N. vote and berated Mr. Trump's Jerusalem declaration. But as noted by Trib columnist John Bolton, America's former U.N. ambassador, the U.S. House and Senate more than 20 years ago “legislated almost unanimously that the president should relocate our embassy to Jerusalem.”

Never mind America's unflinching support of those U.N. nations now kicking dirt on her, let alone the fact that the U.S. remains — unfairly so — the world body's largest contributor.

The U.N. needs America more than America needs the U.N. Trump's declaration stirs a pot that needed it, given stalled peace talks with the Palestinians.