Editorials

Trib editorial: U.N. watch — the Jerusalem vote in perspective

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Members of the Palestinian delegation clap after a vote on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly in which the United States declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was declared 'null and void.' (Spencer Platt | Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Members of the Palestinian delegation clap after a vote on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly in which the United States declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital was declared 'null and void.' (Spencer Platt | Getty Images)

Updated 7 hours ago

Consider it an ostentatious snub or an overdue wake-up call. Either way, the U.N. vote condemning the Trump administration's announcement declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel removes any doubt of how the Jewish state in the Middle East is viewed at Turtle Bay.

Not that Israel's place wasn't already clear from the U.N. Human Rights Council's regular resolutions condemning it while turning a blind eye to the world's worst human-rights abusers — including those seated on the council.

The condemnation vote was 128-7, with 35 abstentions. This followed a resolution from the U.N. Security Council members asking President Trump to rescind his Jerusalem declaration and not move the U.S. Embassy there, which was vetoed by the U.S.

Liberal pundits who routinely filter the muck from Turtle Bay hailed the U.N. vote and berated Mr. Trump's Jerusalem declaration. But as noted by Trib columnist John Bolton, America's former U.N. ambassador, the U.S. House and Senate more than 20 years ago “legislated almost unanimously that the president should relocate our embassy to Jerusalem.”

Never mind America's unflinching support of those U.N. nations now kicking dirt on her, let alone the fact that the U.S. remains — unfairly so — the world body's largest contributor.

The U.N. needs America more than America needs the U.N. Trump's declaration stirs a pot that needed it, given stalled peace talks with the Palestinians.

