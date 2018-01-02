Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: A free-speech report card

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Demonstrators clash during a free-speech rally last August in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo | Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Demonstrators clash during a free-speech rally last August in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo | Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Updated 7 hours ago

Free speech made incremental progress last year at the nation's largest colleges and universities, according to a nonpartisan group's annual report. But the free exchange of ideas at America's most prestigious schools still has a long way to go.

“Spotlight on Speech Codes 2018: The State of Free Speech on Our Nation's Campuses,” compiled by the nonprofit Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), surveyed 461 institutions of higher learning. It found that free speech — which the Framers underscored in the Constitution's First Amendment — is seriously lacking in 32.3 percent of the institutions surveyed, which received FIRE's lowest “red” rating. That's down only 7 points from the previous year.

And only 37 schools received FIRE's highest free-speech rating.

Speech is hardly “free” when it's limited on college campuses to areas not much larger than a parking space. FIRE's Samantha Harris says college-shopping students and parents should consider colleges' free-speech policies just as they would consider such things as student/faculty ratios.

Restricting the free exchange of ideas on college campuses is not a pathway to higher education — it's the offramp to indoctrination and intolerance.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.