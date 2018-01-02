Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Confronting addiction's deadly toll

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
AP Photo
AP Photo

Updated 35 minutes ago

Readers of the Trib ended last year, and began the new one, with a cold-stone sobering statistic: The opioid drug epidemic that shows no sign of ceasing racked up 825 overdose deaths from 2007-16 ( “Decade of death: Overdoses claim 825 lives in Westmoreland County over 10 years” ). And though the demographics of the victims and their drugs of choice have changed over the years, the grim cycle of addiction, overdoses and death remains fixed and all too familiar.

The accounts from victims' families are indeed heart-rending, aside from the toll on law enforcement, emergency medical responders, drug counselors and, ultimately, clergy. But make no mistake: This unrelenting scourge is all-encompassing, costing county government millions of dollars to date. And that predictably will rise as well.

No less disturbing than lives torn asunder by drug abuse are the accounts of medical service providers, who see the same addicts at the brink of death who overdose time and again — sometimes only days apart. Meanwhile the flow of illegal drugs into Southwestern Pennsylvania continues to meet demand — now with the fatal consequences of fentanyl thrown into the deadly mix.

Public awareness remains a positive step, but it can only go so far. Individuals young and old who are susceptible to the lure of opioids must be reached before they dabble in death.

Frustration must not supplant our mutual resolve to confront the opioid epidemic. The challenge we as a community face is unrelenting. Our determination to stem addiction must be no less steadfast.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.