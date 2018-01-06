Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Pa.'s DUI fee poses potential conflict with Supreme Court ruling

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 7:00 p.m.

Getting more drunken drivers off the roads is a laudable goal in Pennsylvania, where serial offenders rack up multiple DUI convictions and still manage to drive another day. But a new state law, effective Jan. 11, which in certain cases applies a “fee” for refusing a breath or blood test without a warrant, could crash head-on into a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Under Senate Bill 553, motorists who refuse a blood-alcohol test and get convicted will pay a “restoration fee” of $500 for the first test refusal, $1,000 for the second and $2,000 for each subsequent refusal. The state fee to restore one's license had been $70.

This monetary incentive to submit to a sobriety test, especially for people of limited means, doesn't necessarily tiptoe around a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which maintains that police cannot obtain blood samples without consent or a warrant. The high court threw out state laws that made it a crime for motorists to refuse blood tests. Moreover, the court found it's unconstitutional to use the threat of criminal penalties to secure cooperation.

In line with that judgment, it's not a legal stretch to argue that Pennsylvania's new fee for refusing a Breathalyzer test is a de facto punishment, and, as such, a means of coercion, rather than simply the reimbursement of administrative costs to the state.

By all means, drunken driving should be aggressively prosecuted and punished. Both can be accomplished without infringing on one's delineated constitutional rights.

