Editorials

Trib editorial: Solve Justice's 'systemic' issues with sexual-harassment complaints

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
The Justice Department building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015.
AP via npr.org
Updated 7 hours ago

Turning the sexual-harassment spotlight on his own agency, the U.S. Justice Department's inspector general says it has “systemic” problems handling such complaints and urges “high level action.”

Citing investigative reports obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request and a May 31 memo from Justice IG Michael E. Horowitz to Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, The Washington Post says supervisors mishandled sexual-harassment complaints, with offenders including senior Justice officials nationwide, some of whom were subject only to light discipline and even received bonuses and performance awards. “We're talking about presidential appointees, political appointees, FBI special agents in charge, U.S. attorneys, wardens, a chief deputy U.S. marshal, a U.S. marshal assistant director, a deputy assistant attorney general,” Mr. Horowitz told The Post.

He wrote in that May 31 memo that such cases “profoundly” affect victims and Justice's reputation and credibility, and that absent “strong action,” its “systemic issues … may continue.” Regarding several cases highlighted by The Post, Horowitz noted they included potential criminal violations but weren't referred to his office “or any other law enforcement entity,” and offenders weren't suspended and didn't lose pay or grade.

Mr. Rosenstein has convened a working group to make recommendations. Those recommendations must solve these “systemic” problems at a Cabinet-level department, where employees victimized by sexual harassment shouldn't have to look far to find justice.

