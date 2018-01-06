Trib editorial: Sunday pops
Updated 7 hours ago
A court ruling ordering reassessment — the “third rail” of Pennsylvania county-level politics — has Beaver County commissioners considering legal options. A developer's lawsuit resulted in the ruling that Beaver's 1982 base-year property values violate the state Constitution's tax-uniformity clause and a state law, per The Beaver County Times, which says reassessment could cost an unbudgeted $8 million to $10 million. With Westmoreland commissioners not inclined to redo their county's base-year values, last updated in 1972, how long until litigation forces them to reassess? … With state Sen. Scott Wagner, state House Speaker Mike Turzai, lawyer Laura Ellsworth and former health-care consultant Paul Mango seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination, the state Republican committee's Feb. 10 endorsement vote presents tough choices, NBC's Philadelphia affiliate reports. Mr. Wagner, “widely viewed as the favorite,” and Mr. Turzai have helped elect many GOP lawmakers. All four candidates “have told party officials they'll run in the primary, with or without the party's endorsement.” Are the state GOP's leadership and electorate in sync? Check late on May 15 for the answer. … PennLive reports one Mummers group in Philly's New Year's Day parade staged a skit protesting that city's soda tax, while another Mummers group's skit advocating free, universal health care targeted U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey as “Senator Toomer.” No word yet on whether Eagles fans who swore off NFL games over protesting players “taking a knee” have sworn off Mummers for politicizing the parade.