Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives for a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla.
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he arrives for a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Updated 7 hours ago

“The National Endowment for the Humanities is spending over $50,000 on Slouch , a book about Americans' ‘poor posture.' Recently awarded grants from the Trump administration also include $50,400 to study ‘18th century sexuality,' $50,400 to study bells in Bulgaria, and $50,400 for a study on propaganda given to a philosopher who thinks liberals can be brainwashed by watching Fox News.”

— Elizabeth Harrington, The Washington Free Beacon

“If you paid $750 to a business owned by President Trump, you got to party with him on New Year's Eve. This is, at best, the appearance of corruption, and it is another reminder of why Trump's continued ownership of his hotels and resorts is improper.”

— Timothy P. Carney, Washington Examiner

“(President Obama's) craven nuclear deal with Iran provided a massive transfer of cash to the regime. Iranians expected ... a meaningful improvement of their economic situation. ... The money, it seems, mostly has funded foreign adventurism and mullahs' bank accounts. The protests can be viewed as the people's response.”

— Paul Mirengoff, PowerLine

“Trump's tweets ... stoke the online outrage machine, impair his credibility, and ... unsettle a certain number of well-meaning Americans. … This is a problem ... entirely of Trump's making. Mr. President, put down that phone.”

— David French, National Review's The Corner

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.