Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions
Updated 7 hours ago
“The National Endowment for the Humanities is spending over $50,000 on Slouch , a book about Americans' ‘poor posture.' Recently awarded grants from the Trump administration also include $50,400 to study ‘18th century sexuality,' $50,400 to study bells in Bulgaria, and $50,400 for a study on propaganda given to a philosopher who thinks liberals can be brainwashed by watching Fox News.”
— Elizabeth Harrington, The Washington Free Beacon
“If you paid $750 to a business owned by President Trump, you got to party with him on New Year's Eve. This is, at best, the appearance of corruption, and it is another reminder of why Trump's continued ownership of his hotels and resorts is improper.”
— Timothy P. Carney, Washington Examiner
“(President Obama's) craven nuclear deal with Iran provided a massive transfer of cash to the regime. Iranians expected ... a meaningful improvement of their economic situation. ... The money, it seems, mostly has funded foreign adventurism and mullahs' bank accounts. The protests can be viewed as the people's response.”
— Paul Mirengoff, PowerLine
“Trump's tweets ... stoke the online outrage machine, impair his credibility, and ... unsettle a certain number of well-meaning Americans. … This is a problem ... entirely of Trump's making. Mr. President, put down that phone.”
— David French, National Review's The Corner