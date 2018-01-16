Trib editorial: Ethanol's the wrong mix for boaters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

During the cold, gray days of January, we turn our attention to recreational boaters and the season of their discontent: boat storage and the problem of ethanol in their boats' fuel systems.

Unless these are flushed thoroughly, corrosive corn-based ethanol combines with moisture over time and creates what's called “phase separation.” The corrosive composite left at the bottom of a fuel tank can ruin a marine engine and/or fuel system parts, according to Chris Edmonston, president of the BoatU.S. Foundation.

Even during boating season, marine engines with “open” fuel systems are imperiled by ethanol because it attracts water (moisture in humid air), damaging fuel systems, Mr. Edmonston writes for PennLive. Finding fuel without the ethanol mix is next to impossible, given the federal government's Renewable Fuel Standard — a throwback to 2005 that requires the blending of corn ethanol (in most areas, 10 percent) in the nation's fuel supply.

Not only is the RFS outdated, given today's fuel options, it's “unconscionable” in light of ethanol's environmental costs, according to the Sierra Club. Yet for purely political considerations, the ethanol lobby continues to push for its higher concentration in gasoline.

That would be bad news not just for boaters but for anyone who owns a motorcycle, lawn mower, snow blower or gas-powered weed trimmer, Edmonston says.

As a fuel extender, ethanol is neither efficient nor environmentally friendly. It should be drained from America's gasoline supply.