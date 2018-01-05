Trib editorial: One-party business as usual breeds complacency, arrogance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New year, more of the same old government business as usual at Greater Pittsburgh's core, as one-party rule continues in the city and Allegheny County.

Disregard for proper procedure and transparency under state law and council rules, which he's dismissed, marks Democrat John DeFazio's leadership as Allegheny County Council's president. So, predictably, council's Democrat majority re-elected him on a party-line vote.

Democrat Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's second-term inaugural speech laid out grandiose goals for 2030 including all -renewable energy use by the city and energy from all waste; every city child having a park or playground within a 10-minute walk; and ending homelessness, and hunger, and vehicle crashes due to poor street design. Plus cleaning up the vast Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority mess, too. How'd he leave out curing the common cold?

Having unsuccessfully urged the city's biggest tax-exempt medical and academic nonprofits to kick in for years, Mr. Peduto touted a $1.5 billion partnership with corporations and nonprofits as key for his 2030 goals — without naming potential partners. With Pittsburgh lacking a mayoral term-limit law and an incumbent mayor last being defeated by the other party's candidate in 1933, perhaps his real vision is “mayor for life” of Pittsburgh.

Perpetual rule by any one party breeds complacency and arrogance. It will continue in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County until Republicans compete effectively.