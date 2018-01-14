Trib editorial: U.N. Watch — a sanctions 'solution'?

If the accusations are true, United Nations sanctions against North Korea in response to its nuclear saber-rattling have been ineffectual, based on U.S. and European security sources. And if that's the case, what, if anything, can the world body do to rein in Pyongyang?

Reportedly Russia and China have been selling oil and petro chemicals to North Korea, which both countries deny. But even if the dots don't connect directly to either government, it's hard to believe that they both would be uninformed of multimillion-dollar smuggling for North Korea's benefit, according to Gregory Keeley, a retired lieutenant commander who has served the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Navy.

U.N. sanctions are directed at preventing Kim Jong Un from acquiring oil on the “open market,” Mr. Keeley writes for Fox News. “Even with concrete proof (of illegal smuggling), the White House could do little, given we are dealing with a feckless U.N.”

What is clear is that Mr. Kim has advanced his nation's nuclear inventory over the years, along with the missile technology to reportedly target the U.S. and its allies. Keeley suggests a multinational naval blockade of North Korea. But with Russia and China both wielding veto power on the U.N. Security Council, it's unlikely such direct action would ever rise up out of Turtle Bay.

The U.N. needs to step up the force of its sanctions. Should missiles one day fly over the Korean Demilitarized Zone, history will not be a kind judge of U.N. efforts to rein in this rogue nation.