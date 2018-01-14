Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: U.N. Watch — a sanctions 'solution'?

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, celebrates what reportedly was a test launch last year of an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AP Photo)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, celebrates what reportedly was a test launch last year of an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AP Photo)

Updated 8 hours ago

If the accusations are true, United Nations sanctions against North Korea in response to its nuclear saber-rattling have been ineffectual, based on U.S. and European security sources. And if that's the case, what, if anything, can the world body do to rein in Pyongyang?

Reportedly Russia and China have been selling oil and petro chemicals to North Korea, which both countries deny. But even if the dots don't connect directly to either government, it's hard to believe that they both would be uninformed of multimillion-dollar smuggling for North Korea's benefit, according to Gregory Keeley, a retired lieutenant commander who has served the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Navy.

U.N. sanctions are directed at preventing Kim Jong Un from acquiring oil on the “open market,” Mr. Keeley writes for Fox News. “Even with concrete proof (of illegal smuggling), the White House could do little, given we are dealing with a feckless U.N.”

What is clear is that Mr. Kim has advanced his nation's nuclear inventory over the years, along with the missile technology to reportedly target the U.S. and its allies. Keeley suggests a multinational naval blockade of North Korea. But with Russia and China both wielding veto power on the U.N. Security Council, it's unlikely such direct action would ever rise up out of Turtle Bay.

The U.N. needs to step up the force of its sanctions. Should missiles one day fly over the Korean Demilitarized Zone, history will not be a kind judge of U.N. efforts to rein in this rogue nation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.