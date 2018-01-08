Trib editorial: Sessions potshot is a poorly aimed smoke bomb

Jeff Sessions may as well have called for the return of Prohibition in announcing a federal reversal of an Obama-era policy, effective August 2013, that removed the federal barrier to states' legalization of marijuana.

The U.S. attorney general says he'll let federal prosecutors in states that permit medical and/or recreational marijuana decide how aggressively they'll enforce a long-standing, if not illogical, federal drug law. We're referring to the classification that lumps marijuana in with heroin and LSD as a Schedule I controlled substance, which supposedly has “no currently accepted medical use.” Meanwhile more than half the states, including Pennsylvania, have authorized marijuana as a bona fide treatment for various medical conditions.

Scott Brady, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, says he'll aggressively enforce U.S. laws, including the pursuit of “organizations which traffic in all illegal controlled substances, including marijuana,” although he did not elaborate on what this would mean for the state's nascent medical-marijuana program. Gov. Wolf has vowed to protect the state's marijuana initiative.

Never mind congressional Republicans who are pro-legalization and want no part of this Sessions-induced headache. And clearly the growing U.S. cannabis industry is not going to go down without a fight.

So why is Sessions picking one he's likely to lose unless the tactic is more diversionary than disciplinary? Lobbing smoke bombs on the first week of the year is hardly an auspicious start for Team Trump.