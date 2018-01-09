Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Shock, disbelief reverberate over Leechburg chief's arrest

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a sexual predator. Jan. 5, 2018.
Westmoreland County Prison
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a sexual predator. Jan. 5, 2018.
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a sexual predator.
Westmoreland County Prison
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's mugshot following his arrest on charges accusing him of being a sexual predator.

Updated 1 hour ago

Many in the Alle-Kiski Valley and beyond, shocked by Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's arrest, are in disbelief and at a loss for words about the state Attorney General's Office charging him with being an online child predator. All should remember that much — including his guilt or innocence — remains to be proven.

Mr. Diebold, 40, deserves legal presumption of innocence and due process, like any criminal defendant. But like anyone, he's not above the law. His placement in protective custody at the Westmoreland County Prison is standard procedure for any police officer jailed as a suspect. His attorney contends his $500,000 straight bond — requiring the full cash amount to free him while his case proceeds — is excessive. But given the allegations, and especially with him having a 15-year-old stepdaughter at home, it was appropriate. And so was Diebold's suspension without pay by Leechburg's mayor.

“This case is particularly heinous because the perpetrator is a public official, sworn to serve and protect the community,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. That — along with how the community rallied around Diebold and his family after he lost part of an arm in a fireworks accident last summer, then tried to return to work — leaves many in the area feeling betrayed.

Diebold's attorney also questions some evidence against him. Resolving those questions is up to the legal system.

Whatever this case's outcome, it has only begun to shake Leechburg, the Alle-Kiski Valley and the entire region.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.