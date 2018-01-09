Trib editorial: Shock, disbelief reverberate over Leechburg chief's arrest

Many in the Alle-Kiski Valley and beyond, shocked by Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold's arrest, are in disbelief and at a loss for words about the state Attorney General's Office charging him with being an online child predator. All should remember that much — including his guilt or innocence — remains to be proven.

Mr. Diebold, 40, deserves legal presumption of innocence and due process, like any criminal defendant. But like anyone, he's not above the law. His placement in protective custody at the Westmoreland County Prison is standard procedure for any police officer jailed as a suspect. His attorney contends his $500,000 straight bond — requiring the full cash amount to free him while his case proceeds — is excessive. But given the allegations, and especially with him having a 15-year-old stepdaughter at home, it was appropriate. And so was Diebold's suspension without pay by Leechburg's mayor.

“This case is particularly heinous because the perpetrator is a public official, sworn to serve and protect the community,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. That — along with how the community rallied around Diebold and his family after he lost part of an arm in a fireworks accident last summer, then tried to return to work — leaves many in the area feeling betrayed.

Diebold's attorney also questions some evidence against him. Resolving those questions is up to the legal system.

Whatever this case's outcome, it has only begun to shake Leechburg, the Alle-Kiski Valley and the entire region.