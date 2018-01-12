Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, and South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo shake hands while posing for a photo prior to the 49th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
“Albeit subtly, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and President Trump are employing a good cop-bad cop routine to persuade Pakistan to stop supporting terrorist groups. ... Yet, for all his nuance, Mattis also wields a secret weapon. ‘If you don't work with me,' he's likely telling Pakistani leaders, ‘you'll have to deal with my boss' unpredictable rage.'”

— Tom Rogan, Washington Examiner

“‘You're fired' versus ‘You get a car'? The great political question (last) week (was) whether a former daytime-talk-show host turned entertainment mogul will challenge a former real-estate mogul turned prime-time reality-TV host for the leadership of the free world.”

— Ed Morrissey, HotAir

“When he leaves the stage, when the Trump show shuts down, (TV news) ratings will indeed head south. Love him or hate him, he's never dull. And the worst sin a public person can commit here in the United States of Entertainment is to be boring. Whatever else he is, that he ain't.”

— Bernard Goldberg, Townhall

“One of my main concerns was that (Attorney General Jeff Sessions) may decide to … enforce his backward views on marijuana legalization. ... (Y)ou don't have to be a pot user — or even approve of pot use — to be critical of the decision. Being a conservative, a free-marketer, a Republican, or a rational politician will do.”

— Veronique de Rugy, National Review's The Corner

