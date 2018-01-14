Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trib editorial: Defusing the Fight for $15

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018
AP Photo
A curious thing is happening in the “Fight for $15”: At least 21 companies to date have announced wage-floor raises to $15 an hour on news of sweeping tax reforms, signed into law just weeks ago by President Trump. And the affected workers won't have to wait years to reach that rate, unlike mandated wage increases in states like California and New York, where the $15 minimum isn't supposed to kick in until 2022 and 2020, respectively.

What's witnessed is the increased flexibility of free markets to set wages in response to the government's tax cut, which reduced the U.S. corporate tax rate — formerly the highest among developed nations — from 35 percent to 21 percent.

And unlike government's ham-handed minimum-wage mandates, urged by the union-backed Fight for $15 campaign, people don't necessarily lose their jobs to achieve the higher rate when companies voluntarily raise their pay.

“When you change the regulatory and tax policies, you expand the economy,” says Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, which is compiling a running list of companies, including PNC Bank, that have announced raises.

In all, more than 1 million Americans at more than 100 companies to date reportedly have received bonuses, pay hikes and/or retirement-benefit increases since passage of the tax-reform package. Cynics will say that's not even a ripple in the overall U.S. job market. But collectively it's an encouraging sign at the onset of these reforms.

