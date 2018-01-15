Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Quotables: Developing the Monsour property, Take 2

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The remainder of the nine-story Monsour Medical Center in Jeannette tumbles March 2016.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
The remainder of the nine-story Monsour Medical Center in Jeannette tumbles March 2016.

Updated 9 hours ago

The developer of the Monsour Medical Center site calls Jeannette Council's 4-1 vote to advance a measure prohibiting a gas station there an “$8 million uncertainty.” Don Tarosky Jr., owner of Colony Holding Co., already has made it clear that the gas station and convenience store are the fulcrum for developing the 6.4-acre property. Jeannette officials say they want to further discuss the project with Mr. Tarosky Jr. — this, after the previous council just weeks before green-lighted plans that included a gas station. And here we thought razing the abandoned hospital, which overshadowed Jeannette for years, would be the toughest part in redeeming this prime site.

“In no way, shape or form are we telling Mr. Tarosky ‘no.' We want to go forward, but there's a lot of discussion that has to take place.”

CURTIS ANTONIAK

Jeannette's mayor

“Do you understand how this creates uncertainty with the development? Do you want the (developer's) signs back up tomorrow or not? It is your decision if those signs go back up. ... If you vote in favor of this, it is no longer a marketable piece of property.”

DON TAROSKY JR.

Developer and owner of Colony Holding Co.

“We, as a city, should be grateful to all the taxpayers for funding and helping with this site. We should welcome the new tax revenue.”

WENDY YENNERELL

Jeannette resident

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.