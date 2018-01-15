Quotables: Developing the Monsour property, Take 2

The developer of the Monsour Medical Center site calls Jeannette Council's 4-1 vote to advance a measure prohibiting a gas station there an “$8 million uncertainty.” Don Tarosky Jr., owner of Colony Holding Co., already has made it clear that the gas station and convenience store are the fulcrum for developing the 6.4-acre property. Jeannette officials say they want to further discuss the project with Mr. Tarosky Jr. — this, after the previous council just weeks before green-lighted plans that included a gas station. And here we thought razing the abandoned hospital, which overshadowed Jeannette for years, would be the toughest part in redeeming this prime site.

“In no way, shape or form are we telling Mr. Tarosky ‘no.' We want to go forward, but there's a lot of discussion that has to take place.”

CURTIS ANTONIAK

Jeannette's mayor

“Do you understand how this creates uncertainty with the development? Do you want the (developer's) signs back up tomorrow or not? It is your decision if those signs go back up. ... If you vote in favor of this, it is no longer a marketable piece of property.”

DON TAROSKY JR.

Developer and owner of Colony Holding Co.

“We, as a city, should be grateful to all the taxpayers for funding and helping with this site. We should welcome the new tax revenue.”

WENDY YENNERELL

Jeannette resident